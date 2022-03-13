Karisma Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit Unexpectedly Meet At Studio; Fans Hail 'Dil To Pagal Hai' Duo

Bollywood beauties Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor left fans thrilled as the duo unexpectedly got together at a studio and posed for a gorgeous picture, reminding many of their Dil Toh Pagal Hai days. Dropping the glimpse via Instagram, where the duo could be seen clad in gorgeous outfits as they hugged it out, Karisma called Madhuri her 'all-time favourite'.

Fans trod down memory lane, quipping that the stars' reunion reminded them of the iconic musical drama, which came out in the year 1997. In the Yash Chopra directorial, Madhuri took on the role of Pooja, while Kapoor was seen as Nisha, both of whom were terrific dancers. The film became a massive hit, garnering several accolades at various award functions.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai duo Karisma, Madhuri Dixit unexpectedly bump into each other

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, March 13, the Raja Hindustani actor dropped the stunning glimpse where she could be seen hugging Dixit. While Karisma Kapoor looked gorgeous in a multicoloured pantsuit, Madhuri exuded grace in a mint green saree. In the caption, she wrote, "Look who I bumped into at the studio my all-time fav MDji" and further added a hashtag 'Memories and magic'. Take a look.

Fans showered love and adulation on the iconic duo by dropping comments like "Remember dil toh pagal hai", "arey re arey ye kya hua moment, "wow both are my favourite", among others. Responding to Kapoor's sweet gesture, Madhuri dropped a red heart emoticon.

More on Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor's work front

Madhuri Dixit is currently basking in the success of her debut Netflix series, The Fame Game. The series, which aired on the platform on February 25, also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Suhasini Muley, among other notable names. The official synopsis of the story reads, "Even though, superficially, her life seemed perfect, the reality was far from it. The series has multiple revelations lined up one after the other, from Anamika's childhood to her son's identity."

Meanwhile, Karisma will be seen in an upcoming episode of Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent, where she will reunite with her Raja Babu co-star Govinda. She was last seen in Mentalhood, which premiered in 2020.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR)