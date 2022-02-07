Leaving the entire nation devastated, legendary Bollywood singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Sunday. She was undergoing treatment for COVID-19 for the past three weeks. The singer lost her battle to COVID after undergoing medication for multiple days. Her fans and several people from the film fraternity have taken to their social media handles and are paying their tribute to the departed soul.

Joining the list is actor Karisma Kapoor, who mourned the death of the legendary singer. Recently, the Hero No.1 actress shared a priceless old photograph that featured many legendary artists including the late singer. Sharing the picture she penned a heartwarming note.

Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar with a rare pic

On Monday, actor Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared a rare photograph. The photo featured the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Nargis, a young Shashi Kapoor, and her late grandfather the legendary Raj Kapoor. The picture was captured during the film Awara’s premiere. Sharing the picture, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor captioned the post as “So many legends together in one frame at the premiere of dadaji’s Awara. Rest in Glory Lata Ji. The Nightingale of India.”

Here take a look at the post-

Fans too expressed their grief on the sad news and they took to the comments section to offer tribute to the singing legend. One of the fans commented, “She is the legend and is pillar of Indian Music industry. No one can replace great great legend.” Another user wrote, "And All the Diamonds we Lost ( three heart emoticons) Still the Path is there," while the other wrote, "Great picture, God keep Lata Ji soul rest in peace."The rest of the users simply dropped broken heart emoticons, mourning the death of the iconic singer.

Lata Mangeshkar's Last Rites

Lata Mangeshkar's last rites were performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to pay his last respect to the legendary singer. From the film fraternity, several actors attended the funeral, including Ranbir Kapoor, actor Aamir Khan, actor Shraddha Kapoor, actor Vidya Balan, her husband, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur and many more. From the music industry, singer Anuradha Podwal, musician Shankar Mahadevan, among others came to pay their last respect to the departed soul. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also attended the ceremony.

IMAGE: THEREALKARISMAKAPOOR/INSTA/PTI