Karisma Kapoor Pays Tribute To Surekha Sikri, Recalls Working With Her In 'Zubeidaa'

While Bollywood is reeling from the unfortunate demise of veteran actor Surekha Sikri, many came forward to pay their final respects. Raja Hindustani star Karisma Kapoor took to her social media to pay the late actor a tribute as well as recall the time she worked with her. Take a look at what the actor had to say on her Zubeidaa co-star's death.

Karisma Kapoor pays tribute to Surekha Sikri

Banegi Apni Baat actor Surekha Sikri died on July 16 in Mumbai at the age of 75 after suffering from a cardiac arrest caused by a second brain stroke. Taking to her Instagram, Karisma Kapoor shared the movie poster of her 2001 movie Zubeidaa where she worked with the late veteran actor. Reminiscing on working with her, Karisma wrote, "It was a wonderful journey to have you play my mother in Zubeidaa. So honoured to have gotten a chance to work with such a talented actor. Rest in peace Surekha Ji".

Pic Credit: Karisma Kapoor IG

Directed by Shyam Benegal, Zubeidaa was released in 2001. Featuring talented actors of Bollywood such as Karisma Kapoor, Rekha, Rajit Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Amrish Puri and Surekha Sikri, the movie was a commercial as well as critical hit in Bollywood. The movie bagged the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress and National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Celebrities pay their tribute to Surekha Sikri

Several notable television and Bollywood celebrities paid their final respects to the late veteran actor. Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor shared a lengthy heartfelt post on her Instagram while sharing a snippet from their show together. She wrote, "Apart from being an incredible actress she was a beautiful human. It was always difficult to match her energy levels during the scenes but she made sure I was comfortable every time I was around her & that taught me to be grounded. I have always wanted to be like her.. hardworking.. grounded.. kind❤️".

Actors like Urmila Matondkar, Neena Gupta, Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda mourned the loss of the veteran actor. She started her career in Bollywood in 1978 with Kissa Kursi Ka. Some of her memorable movies include Badhaai Ho, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil... Indumati Lala Mehra.

