Karisma Kapoor’s “post-it Of Positivity” Will Surely Put A Smile On Your Face

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is currently quarantining herself with her children at their Mumbai house. The actor has been sharing regular updates through her social media about her day-to-day activities. She recently shared a picture of a post-it to spread positivity during such difficult times.

Karisma Kapoor’s “post-it of positivity”

Karisma Kapoor, who is currently among the many others who are quarantining, took to her social media earlier today to share a few words of positivity with her fans. The post-it focused on how one should not take little things for granted. The post-it read, “Someday we will look back on this moment and it will remind us to never take the little things for granted”.

Karisma Kapoor’s post also said that once all of this is over, this time will remind us how we should love and hug each other with all our hearts. The post-it spoke about how people will start valuing simple things like holding each other’s hands and live in the moment. The post-it spread a layer of positivity among all fans with all the ongoing stress surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Check out Karisma Kapoor’s post here:

Karisma Kapoor recently revealed that she will be lending a helping hand amid the coronavirus pandemic. She added that she will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund and Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. She added that both her children, Samaira and Kiaan, will be joining her in this endeavour as well. Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan has also pledged to contribute to the same.

