Karisma Kapoor Recreates Sister Kareena's 'Jab We Met' Character Geet For A New Project

Actor Kareena Kapoor who enthralled fans with her character Geet in the film Jab We Met has a strong competitor for the role. The actor is none other than her sister Karisma Kapoor who recently dressed like her younger sister Kareena Kapoor Khan’s iconic character in the movie, for a new project. Karisma has nailed the role while pulling off the character really well for the project.

For the unversed, the actor dressed like her sister’s character for an ad by Dunzo Daily. The ad attempts to recreate iconic dialogues from the movie Jab We Met. The ad features Karisma dressed like her younger sister Kareena from Jab We Met while delivering the latter’s famous dialogues. The Dil Toh Pagal hai actor took to Instagram and shared a BTS video where she is seen rehearsing for the role. In the video, she is seen talking to her sister Kareena over the phone while she is on a train getting up from the film Jab We Met.

Karisma Kapoor recreates sister Kareena's Jab We Met scene

Karisma Kapoor is seen wearing a white long T-shirt and a Salwar. In the video, she pretends to talk on call and says, “You won't believe it. When I'm going to do We Met Puff, I'm adding for Danzo, I've never heard of it before." In addition, she can be heard speaking on mobile that nowadays there is so much throwback of the '90s that I am reminded of the present. As soon as Karisma concludes, she looks back in anger in the video and says, 'Are you recording it, and then the camera goes off.'

Karisma even shared pictures while posing for the camera outside her vanity. “Hanging out with myself,” she wrote alongside the picture. Meanwhile, in the film Jab We Met, Kareena was seen playing the main lead alongside Shahid Kapoor. The film revolves around Aditya (Shahid), a heartbroken tycoon on the verge of committing suicide, who aimlessly boards a train. He meets Geet (Kareena), a high-spirited girl who plans to elope with her lover and finds himself pulled into her crazy life.

IMAGE: Instagram/@Lowkeyxedits/realkarismakapoor