Karisma Kapoor Rings In Her 'little Princess' Samaira Kapur's B'day; Shares Glimpses

On March 11, 2021, actor Karisma Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of Samaira cutting cakes which she has received from several outlets such as Bastian Mumbai, Chanel and The Good Palate. She added 50 Cent's In Da Club song to her videos. The birthday cake which had a puppy’s face on top sent by entrepreneur, Tarannum Aziz read, “Happy Sweet 16 Samaira. Lots of Love from Chanel”. Sharing the videos on her Insta stories, the actor added ‘Thanks’ and 'Sweet Sixteen' GIF to caption the videos.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates daughter Samaira Kapur's 16th birthday

Karisma Kapoor is an active Instagram user as she has been constantly treating her fans with snippets from the birthday celebrations. On the same day, she shared a series of happy pictures featuring herself and her daughter, Samaira. The picture comes from the birthday celebration as Samaira turns 16 years old. The mother-daughter duo can be seen laughing brightly as Samaira cuts three cakes. The first picture is a throwback from Samaira’s childhood days.

In the pictures, Karisma can be seen donning an all-black outfit. The actor went for a no-makeup look and her naturally wavy hair is tied in a low ponytail. She added a pair of black-bordered glasses to complete her look. Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapur is dressed in a pink frilled dress and wore a tiara on her head. The birthday girl looked away from the camera while laughing cheerfully while her mother posed smiling for the camera in a decorated room. As for the caption, she wrote, “You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday” with a shining red heart.

As soon as Karisma Kapoor's photos were up on the internet, many of her friends and fans rushed to drop wishes for the actor’s daughter. Amrita Arora commented, “Hi doll” with several red hearts, while Rujuta Diwekar simply dropped heart-eyed face emoticons. Maheep Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Kanika Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Punit Malhotra, Saba Pataudi, Esha Amiin and several others dropped their wishes in the comments section.

According to Hindustan Times, Kareena Kapoor Khan with her son, Taimur and her parents- Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor also joined the intimate birthday celebration of Samaira. Kareena donned a flowy sky blue coloured kaftan. Her son, Taimur sported a t-shirt and jeans.

Image Source: Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.