Karisma Kapoor Shares A Childhood Picture, Says She Carried Her ‘doll House' Around

Actor Karisma Kapoor is reminiscing on her childhood days on the occasion of throwback Thursday when she would use toy houses as accessories. The actor took to her Instagram to share her childhood picture and a fun fact about her toddler self. Take a look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post.

Karisma Kapoor shares childhood picture

Lolo is known for sharing unseen images with her family on social media, the Dil To Pagal Hai actor recently treated her fans with a rare childhood picture of herself. In the candid image, the 47-year-old wore a black dress and can be seen sitting on the sofa while smiling endearingly. Sharing an adorable fact about her younger days, the actor reminisced on the time she carried around dollhouses before purses writing, 'Flashback to the time before tote bags.. when I literally carried my house with me 👜🏠😅💕 #throwbackthursday'. She also thanked Priya Aswani for sharing the picture.

Netizens' reaction to Karisma Kapoor's childhood picture

Friends and celebrities of Karisma Kapoor like Amrita Arora, Malaika Arora, Maheep Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor poured in affectionate comments for the actor. Following the suit, several fans commented about how cute and adorable Karisma looked like a child. One fan called her 'Chota Bomb' in the comment.

Pic Credit: Karisma Kapoor IG

More on Karisma Kapoor's throwback pictures

The actor has treated her fans with throwback pictures numerous times on social media. Hailing from the famous Kapoor family of the film industry, fans are always delighted to find out details about their childhood. Recently, the actor dug out an old picture from her family album to share a picture featuring her younger sister actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and their mother. Referring to their traditional attires, the actor wrote in the caption, 'This is so precious 🧡❤️🧡❤️ #rockingthe80’s 😎😜' while Kareena wrote, 'Is it Christmas already? #mammas girls #these outfits are awesome #the80s'.

On the work front, the actor is scheduled to appear in a web series titled Mentalhood for ALTBalaji. Following Shilpa Shetty's absence from the judge's panel in the reality dance show Super Dancer Chapter 4, Karisma Kapoor stepped up as a jury in her place.

