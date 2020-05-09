Karisma Kapoor Shares A Stunning Selfie Amid Lockdown, Fans Pour Their Hearts Out; See Pic

Karishma Kapoor's latest Instagram post is extremely relatable for all her fans and followers who have been forced to stay indoors due to the lockdown imposed by the government to curb the rising numbers of the coronavirus cases in the country. She asked "Is it really Saturday?" as she shared a bright selfie where her eyes stand out brilliantly. Her fans have liked the post and commented with hearts for the beautiful pic.

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor is a trendsetter and these pictures clearly show her style evolution

A few of Karisma's friends from the industry have replied with some interesting comments on her post. Balaji Telefilms head Ekta Kapoor wrote a hilarious comment as she said, "It's Tuesday! Trust me" while celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar and Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor complimented her looks in the selfie.

Read | Karisma Kapoor misses holidaying in London, shares 'Throwback Thursday' post

Karisma Kapoor had shared a still from one of her films with Khiladi actor Akshay Kumar and recalled her glorious days from the 90s. In the photo, Karisma and Akshay can be seen twinning in black and white outfits while their enthusiasm level is at max. She wrote in the caption, "I have no recollection which film, when or where this pic was taken! But it has a great energy 😎 @akshaykumar those were the days! #90s #flashbackfriday".

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor revisits the 90s by posting a throwback picture with Akshay Kumar; See here

Earlier last week, Karisma Kapoor had also shared a beautiful quote filled with positivity. The post read, "Just so you know, nobody else has it all figured out either. We are all just making it up as we go along!" Fans in huge numbers flooded the comments section with love. While one fan said, "This is so true", another one wrote, "Thank you for sharing this."

Have a look:

Read | Karisma Kapoor shares post on 'positivity', fans say 'This is so true'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.