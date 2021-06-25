Karisma Kapoor Shares Glimpses From Birthday Bash: 'Making My Years Count'; See Pics

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 25. The actress gave a sneak peek into her intimate birthday bash which was attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her friend Amruta Rao. Karisma shared her photos from the bash on her Instagram and wrote "Making my years count".

Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram recently featured pictures from her birthday bash. The actress was seen wearing black pants along with a gold and black coloured top. Karisma while sharing the photo wrote "Making my years count, instead of counting the years." Karisma Kapoor's birthday bash was also attended by her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and her sister-in-law Saba Pataudi. The actress shared pictures with them on her Instagram story. Take a look at the picture below.

Friends and fans react to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post

Friends and fans quickly reacted to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post and wished her on her birthday. Saba Pataudi wished the actress and wrote "Happy birthday! You're kind and beautiful.... From the inside. That's what truly counts ! Lots of love." Sanjay Kapoor also left his comment and wished the actress. Ananya Pandey's mother Bhavana Pandey left a comment and wished Karisma. Fans were all hearts for Karisma's photos and left wishes for her in the comment section.

Kareena Kapoor wishes Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram and shared a video to wish her sister Karisma on her birthday. The video was a compilation of Karisma's photos from childhood to adulthood. While sharing the video Kareena in her caption wrote " Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo."

IMAGE: KARISMA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.