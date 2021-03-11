Karisma Kapoor Shares Pictures From Daughter Samaira's 16th Birthday, Calls Her 'princess'

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira Kapoor turned 16 on March 11. The Raja Hindustani actor took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture of Samaira from her childhood. She also shared a series of pictures from the birthday celebrations. Karisma also penned a sweet note for her daughter in the caption of the post.

Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaraia's birthday celebrations

In the first candid photo, Samaira Kapoor is seen is wearing a pink frilled dress and wearing a tiara on her head. She is looking away from the camera and smiling widely. The next photos are from the birthday celebrations of Samira wherein she is standing next to her mother and smiling for the camera. She is also wearing a red sash which has her name written on it and is also wearing a crown. The room is decorated using rose gold coloured balloons which have 'sweet 16' written on them. Karisma is wearing black overalls and a black pair of specs and posing for the camera with her daughter. In the caption of the post, Karisma wrote, "You will always be my little princess. Happy 16th birthday".

The post garnered a lot of love from Karisma's fans and followers. Many have dropped birthday wishes for the birthday girl in the comments of the post. While many have commented using heart emojis. Amruta Arora also commented on the post by saying, "Hi doll". See their reactions below:

Karisma also took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak-peek into the midnight birthday celebrations of her daughter. She shared a picture of the room where the event was celebrated. It was decorated with several balloons. In the caption, she wrote, "#aboutlastnight".

Image courtesy- @therealkarismakapoor Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to her Instagram to share an unseen picture with Samaira to send birthday wishes to Samaira. Kareena has her arms around Samaira's waist. The latter is wearing a blue denim frock and a pink hat. In the caption of the post, Kareena wrote, "You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you, my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby. Happy birthday Samuuuu".

Image courtesy- @therealkarismakapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.