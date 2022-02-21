As Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's second baby, Jeh, recently turned one, he received numerous wishes from his close ones and other celebrity artists from the industry. Apart from Kareena Kapoor, there were many other celebrity artists who penned sweet birthday notes for Jhe as the little one turned one.

Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, Saba Ali Khan and many others took to social media and extended heartfelt birthday wishes to Kareena Kapoor's son while sharing his unseen pictures with the fans.

Karisma Kapoor's sweet birthday wish for Kareena's son Jeh

Karisma Kapoor recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a cute picture of herself with her nephew and Kareena Kapoor's son Jeh, in which she can be seen holding him in her arms. In the photo, Karisma can be seen wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of black shades while Jeh can be seen sporting a cute blue coloured dress with a white bib.

In the caption, she penned a birthday wish for him in which she referred to him as their bundle of joy and added how much she loved him. The caption read, "Happy 1st birthday to J baba Love you mostest our bundle of joy" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post and dropped in sweet birthday wishes for Jeh while many others expressed their love for him by adding hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments. Some also stated how cute Jeh looked in the photo while others referred to him as 'little bebo'.

Take a look:

Even Soha Ali Khan wished Jeh on his first birthday by sharing a cute video clip in which he was seen dancing with joy. In the caption, she wrote, "What? It’s my first birthday !! #happybirthday Jeh baba" (sic) and added a heart emoji next to it.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan took to her official Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of Jeh and his brother Taimur Ali Khan in which they both can be seen playing together.

In the caption, she wished Jeh a happy birthday and stated how much she loved them both. She further shared a collage of two pictures consisting of Saif Ali Khan's childhood picture along with Jeh in order to show how similar they both look.

Further, Malaika Arora also took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor and her son, Jeh with a caption that read, "Our little pudding turns 1 today...happy birthday Jeh baba" (sic)

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor/@sakpataudi