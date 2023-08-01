Karisma Kapoor, Sonali Bendre Share Anecdotes From Sets Of 1999 Hit Hum Saath Saath Hain

Karisma Kapoor and Sonali Bendre recently had a reunion on the sets of a popular reality television show. The two actresses reuniting on set was reminiscent of their 1999 hit film Hum Saath Saath Hain. Kapoor and Bendre also ended up sharing fun memories and anecdotes they remembered from the time spent shooting together.

3 things you need to know

Karisma Kapoor played the role of Sapna in Hum Saath Saath Hain while Sonali Bendre played the role of Dr. Preeti.

Karisma Kapoor will next be seen in film Murder Mubarak and series Brown.

Sonali Bendre was last seen in The Broken News.

Karisma Kapoor shares memories of Sonali Bendre from the sets of their film

While speaking to ANI, Karisma Kapoor opened up about how it was to work with Sonali on their film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The Dangerous Ishq actress shared how Sonali was the quiet one while she herself was known to be talkative. As per Karisma, Sonali would spend her time in-between shots tucked away in the corner engrossed in a book. She and Tabu, who also starred in the film, would be busy discussing films or the song they were going to be shooting.



Karisma also revealed that Sonali used to be too engrossed in her book to even join them for lunch. She shared that when they would ask her to join them, she would give the excuse of being a vegetarian. Karisma then quipped how she would ask Sonali to join them anyway with her salad. The actress said, "Sonali was very quiet, and I was the talkative one on set. Sonali elegantly used to sit quietly with her book, while Tabu and I always used to wonder...‘Why is she not talking to us?...We used to go and ask her to come have lunch with us and she used to say, 'I’m vegetarian so I only have a salad'..."

Sonali Bendre shares her favourite part of shooting for Hum Saath Saath Hain

Adding to the conversation, Sonali Bendre shared how her favourite part of shooting for the film was when the team would sit down to eat together like a big family. Specifically referring to the shoot of the song ABCD I love you, she shared how Karisma was not there for the entire duration of the song and everybody would end up missing her as she was the "naughty one" on set.