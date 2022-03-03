Karisma Kapoor Tests Positive For COVID-19, Confirms Sister Kareena Kapoor Khan

On Thursday morning, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol bumped into each other as they stepped out in the city of dreams, Mumbai. Coincidentally, both the actors opted for a similar white t-shirt for a casual stroll in an upscale locality.

Upon seeing each other, 'K3G' co-stars Kareena and Kajol took a brief moment to converse before bidding adieu to each other. It was during their quick chat when Kareena Kapoor confirmed that her sister Karisma Kapoor has tested positive for the contagious COVID-19 virus.

Kareena Kapoor & Kajol's interaction

In a video that's doing the rounds on the internet, a joyous Kareena can be seen greeting Kajol with an infectious smile on her face. She asks "What's happening?" when enthusiastic Kajol quickly replies to her asking another question. The Tanhaji star says, "How's your new baby?"

Keeping up the conversation, Kareena explains how her baby boy Jeh Ali Khan has already turned a year old. While doing so, the Tashan star also adds how she was recently tested positive for COVID-19. To this Kajol adds that even she was tested positive for the virus in the past. However, she affirms that she's COVID free now. It was at that moment when Kareena revealed that her sister Karisma Kapoor just tested positive for the virus. "Lolo just turned positive yesterday," she said. Watch their conversation in the video below shared by Viral Bhayani:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the movie also stars Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh in pivotal roles. Inspired by the 1994 Hollywood film, Forrest Gump, the plot of the film will trace exemplary events of India’s history unfolding through the perspective of an autistic man namely, Laal Singh Chaddha. Bankrolled under the banner of Viacom 18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, the movie is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022.

Speaking of Kajol, Kajol has kick-started the shooting of her forthcoming film Salaam Venky directed by Revathy. While announcing that the movie has hit the floors, Kajol said, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you."

Image: Instagram/@therealkarismakapoor