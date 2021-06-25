Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: BFF Malaika Arora Sends Out Loving Wishes

Karisma Kapoor, who is celebrating her 47th birthday today, has been receiving sweet wishes from her loved ones and fans. Malaika Arora, one of her best friends, had some adorable nicknames for the birthday girl as she wished her. Earlier this morning, on June 25, Malaika took to her Instagram to share a couple of group photos that featured Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Amrita Arora.

Malaika Arora's wishes for Karisma Kapoor has cute nicknames

“It’s our lals/lolo/lava birthday,” wrote Malaika in her Instagram story, as she posted the photos to mark Karisma Kapoor's birthday today. She added, “happy birthday darling @therealkarismakapoor,” on the throwback post. The same friend group of four were seen in Malaika Arora’s next Instagram story as well. “Love you lolo,” wrote the Chaiyya Chaiyya girl, before adding, “eternally graceful n beautiful” and tagging her. Malaika Arora also inserted a colourful ‘HAPPY BIRTHDAY’ sticker and a sliced cake sticker to the post.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday wishes from BFF Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora’s sister, Amrita Arora also took to her social media to wish Karisma Kapoor recently. At around midnight, she shared a photo of their friend group, which included Kareena Kapoor Khan too. “Happy birthday my darling,” wrote Amrita, as she posed for the photo, standing right next to the birthday girl. “May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine #famjam #onlylove love you,” she concluded with a bunch of wine glass and red heart emojis, in the caption. Karisma responded to Amrita’s wishes with a red heart emoji, in the comments section.

Bebo's birthday wishes for her sister

As she turned 47 this year, Lolo received loving wishes from her sister, Kareena Kapoor Khan as well. Bebo took to her Instagram handle to post a Reels video on Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. “Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together,” revealed Kareena, as she penned a long birthday message for the Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame. After not been seen on the screens regularly for some time, Karisma had made her debut in digital entertainment with the web series Mentalhood in 2020. Popular Karisma Kapoor movies from some time ago include Raja Hindustani, Coolie No. 1, Raja Babu, Anari and many more.

