Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Can You Guess Her Co-star Just By Her Movie's Plot?

One of the most popular actresses of the 90s and early 2000s, Karisma Kapoor charmed her way into the hearts of the audience through her beauty and stellar acting. Karisma Kapoor's movies were a guaranteed hit as she worked alongside several A-list actors such as Govinda, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan. Hailing from the famous Kapoor family of the film industry, the actress made a name for herself in the industry.

Karisma Kapoor's age will turn 46 as she celebrates her birthday on the 25th of June. The National award-winning actress appeared in several super hit movies in the early 90s and became a heartthrob for the young moviegoers. On the occasion of Karisma Kapoor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test your knowledge of the actress and her super hit movie. Take Karisma Kapoor's quiz and find out if you can guess her co-stars based on the movie plots.

Karisma Kapoor's quiz

1. Released in 1996, this movie was directed by Dharmesh Darshan featuring Karisma Kapoor portraying the role of Aarti. Aarti is a rich girl who falls in love with a taxi driver named Raja. The couple got married against the wishes of Aarti's parents who later try to stir trouble in their married life and nearly become successful in doing so. Can you guess who her co-star, who played Raja, was?

Hrithik Roshan.

Ajay Devgan.

Aamir khan.

Saif Ali Khan.

2. Directed by Khalid Mohamed, the movie was released in the late 2000s and became commercially successful at the box office. Portraying the role of Fiza, the plot of the movie revolves around Fiza setting out on a journey to find her brother Amaan, who disappears after the Bombay riots in 1993. She successfully finds her brother only to witness him struggling from his past demons and traumas.

Saif Ali Khan.

Hrithik Roshan.

Sanjay Dutt.

Abhishek Bachchan.

3. One of the most popular Karisma Kapoor's movies in the late 90s, this movie was directed by David Dhawan. A romantic comedy between two lovers who try to convince their parents that their love is true. Karisma played the role of Meena Nath, a student while her co-star appeared as an industrialist's son named Rajesh Malhotra. Can you guess who played Rajesh Malhotra?

Govinda.

Abhishek Bachchan.

Bobby Deol.

Sunny Deol.

4. Directed by Deepak Shivdasani and S. Deepak, this action drama was released in 1996. Featuring Karisma in the role of Rashmi, the actress appeared in the famous dance number Jhanjharia in the movie. The plot of the movie revolves around an aspiring pilot named Krishna being wrongfully imprisoned for seven years and getting revenge on those who did him wrong. Guess the co-star of this movie.

Abhishek Bachchan.

Suniel Shetty.

Aamir Khan.

Sanjay Dutt.

5. Released in early 2000, this romance movie was a commercial hit at the box office. Directed by Kundan Shah, Karisma played the role of Geeta Kapoor, the love interest of the protagonist. The story revolves around Rajiv Bhatnagar, pursuing his love Geeta, and finding himself in trouble with the police and mafia due to his incessant lies. Guess Karisma Kapoor's co-star in this movie.

Ajay Devgan.

Aamir Khan.

Saif Ali Kahn.

Bobby Deol.

Answers:

1. Aamir khan.

2. Hrithik Roshan.

3. Govinda.

4. Suniel Shetty.

5. Bobby Deol.

