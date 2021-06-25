Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Fans Flood The Internet With Heartfelt Wishes For 90s Queen

Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 47th birthday on June 25, 2021, and social media platforms have been flooded with wishes for the actor. She is a celebrated veteran actor who has worked in a variety of Bollywood films, especially in the 1990s. On this special occasion, her fans have been remembering her iconic Bollywood flicks which are considered amongst the classics even today. Various celebrities from different fields of work have also wished the actor through their official social media handles.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday wishes

Karisma Kapoor’s fans have lately been flooding social media handles with birthday wishes as the actor turns a year older today. Most of the fans have used her gorgeous clicks from different movies while wishing her on the special occasion. Some of the fans have also made fan edits by combining different clips and pictures of her. A part of her fan base is seen reliving her iconic movies which have played a huge role in the development of Hindi cinema, over the last few decades. Her masala films and peppy dance numbers have a special place in the hearts of the viewers for their timeless content. Have a look at a few birthday wishes shared by Karisma Kapoor’s fans here.

Actor Karisma Kapoor was an active Bollywood celebrity in the 1990s and early 2000s. The actor has worked in a series of successful movies including classics like Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Coolie No. 1, and Fiza, amongst others. She also bagged multiple film awards during her time in Bollywood, including four Filmfare awards and a National Film Award. Karisma Kapoor was last seen in a web series called Mentalhood, which focused on Indian families and their dynamics. The episodes of this show have been streaming on ZEE5 since 2020.

