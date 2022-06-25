Last Updated:

Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Kareena Kapoor, Malaika & More Celebs Extend Heartfelt Wishes

As Karisma Kapoor turned a year older on June 25, her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan, best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora sent warm wishes to the actor.

Karisma Kapoor

Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor ringed in her 48th birthday on June 25. As the Dil To Pagal Hai actor turned a year older on Saturday, fans and several celebrities from the Bollywood film fraternity sent their heartfelt wishes to the evergreen star. Among those who wished the actor, sweet birthday posts from Karisma's besties including sister Kareena, Malaika Arora and others managed to garner fans' attention.

Kareena Kapoor sends birthday love to her sister Karisma Kapoor

Actor Kareena Kapoor shares a very special bond with her sibling Karisma. From giving shoutouts to each other's films to wishing one another on important occasions, the sister duo always manages to shell out some major sibling goals for their fans. Keeping up with the trajectory, Kareena recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her 'favourite' throwback picture of Lolo. Along with the pic, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also penned a sweet note, calling Karisma ' the pride of the family.'

Kareena wrote in the caption, "To the pride of our family …❤️This is my most favourite picture of you ❤️ Aaj  Sab bolo Happy birthday to our LoLo🤩🤩😍😍♥️ #just the best sister ever… @therealkarismakapoor"

Take a look at the post:

Malaika Arora wishes Karisma Kapoor on her birthday

On Saturday, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture with her best friend Karisma Kapoor. In the photo, both the actors are seen donning traditional attires as they posed with each other for a happy pic. Sharing the photo, Malaika showered birthday love on Karisma. She wrote, "It’s our lolo’s birthday…Happy Birthday our darling.”

Take a look at the post:

Amrita Arora extends heartfelt wishes to bestie Karisma Kapoor

Joining the bandwagon, Amrita Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared a stunning selfie with the Raja Hindustani actor. Alongside the picture, Arora made sure that she made her friend feel special by penning a nice caption. Arora wrote, "Happppy happy birthday to our lovely darling lolo @therealkarismakapoor ❤️❤️❤️❤️ wish you all the love and happiness always ❤️❤️❤️ My soul sister and confidante ❤️ Love ,Amolassssa"

Take a look at Amrita Arora's post:

