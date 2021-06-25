Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Katrina Kaif Calls The Birthday Girl An 'eternal Beauty'

Actor Karisma Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 25. Like every year, this time also, the actor was showered with wishes and posts by fans, colleagues, and loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan, designer Manish Malhotra, Malaika Arora were among many who wished the actor on her birthday. Actor Katrina Kaif was also among the many who wished the Andaz Apna Apna actor. Kaif took to her Instagram story and wished Karisma Kapoor.

In her Instagram story, Katrina Kaif posted a picture of Karishma Kapoor and wished the fellow actor on her birthday. In the post, Katrina Kaif wrote, “Happiest birthday to this eternal beauty. Wish you u the happiest year.” In the picture posted by Katrina, Karisma can be seen wearing an all-white attire as she poses for the camera with a smile. Karisma Kapoor turned 47 on Friday.

Karisma Kapoor’s birthday celebration

Karisma Kapoor’s sister Kareena Kapoor Khan hosted a birthday dinner for the actor. Many of Karisma’s friends like Amrita Arora and Haseena Jethmalani attended the dinner and celebrated with the actor. In her Instagram stories, Karisma Kapoor posted photos from the dinner where candlelight dinner can be seen served for the guests. Karisma also thanked her friend Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak for bringing her favourite dish called Khichda.

Karisma Kapoor’s birthday wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and posted a video of moments together of herself and Karisma. In the post, she wrote that Karisma was the bravest, strongest, and most precious woman she knows. She also regarded her sister as her best friend, her second mother and the centre of their family. Designer Manish Malhotra wished Karisma and wrote, “Happy Birthday dearest and most favourite Lolo 💖 @therealkarismakapoor known and worked with you since 31 years and you still look the same 💖stay this wonderful always .. lots of love 💕”.

On the work front

Karisma Kapoor made her debut in the Bollywood industry with the movie Prem Qaidi in 1991. She went on to be one of the most famous actors of the 1990s and early 2000s. She has been a part of movies like Jigar, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Suhaag, Coolie No. 1, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Biwi No. 1, Fiza, Zubaidaa and many more. She was last seen in the web series called Mentalhood which revolves around the experiences related to motherhood.

IMAGE: KATRINA KAIF, KARISMA KAPOOR, INSTAGRAM

