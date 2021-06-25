Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Get Credit For Celebrations

Karisma Kapoor welcomed her 47th birthday at midnight on June 25, 2021, along with her family and very close friends. The Dil Toh Pagal Hai fame took to social media to share several snaps and videos from the night of her birthday celebrations as well. In a few such posts, Karisma Kapoor thanked sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, for organising the ‘wonderful evening’ for her. Additionally, Lolo also thanked her best friend Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak, for having her favourite dish on the menu for the night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan throw Karisma Kapoor a birthday bash

This morning, Karisma Kapoor started off by sharing a photo of a set birthday dinner table. “Table was set,” she wrote with a red heart emoji. She then shared a photo of their candle-lit dining table, in her next Instagram story. It was all set with several preparations already laid out and the cutlery in place from before. “Thank you my bebo and saif for a wonderful evening,” wrote Karisma Kapoor.

Amrita Arora gets 'Khichda' on Karisma Kapoor's birthday menu

In the next post on her Instagram story, Karisma, who turned 47 today, thanked Amrita Arora too. “Khichda devoured,” read the text, with the photo of a large bowl of the preparation. “Thanks for my fav dish,” Karisma added as she tagged Amrita and Shakeel. The posts that followed on Karisma Kapoor's Instagram stories after these were glimpses of the celebratory night she spent with her loved ones. While she hugged Bebo in one clip right after, the Raja Hindustani star posed with Amrita, Kareena, and Haseena Jethmalani. With a ‘besties’ sticker, Karisma revealed, “Some were missed!” In another video, a boomerang, she also wrote, “Some great conversations.” A bunch of photos after that were of the birthday girl just posing in her shimmery birthday outfit.

Birthday post on Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor shared some of her solo photos, from her birthday celebrations last night, on her Instagram feed as well. “Making my years count , instead of counting the years,” read the caption of her post along with a few emojis. People from in and around Bollywood, such as Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan, Sanjay Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Khan, and more took to the comments section to wish the actor.

