Karisma Kapoor's Birthday: Sonam Kapoor's Special Birthday Wish For Lolo Is Adorable!

Karisma Kapoor's birthday is a proper Bollywood affair. The popular actor had a lot of her co-stars and friends from the industry wishing her on her special day. Sonam Kapoor was one of them. She shared some unseen pictures of her and Karisma from her wedding. Karisma is seen in a bottle green Sabyasachi outfit, smiling with the bride and groom.

Karisma Kapoor's birthday wish on Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Calling her by her nickname, Lolo, Sonam wrote, "Your grace and elegance is unparalleled. Hope you have a great day!"

Karisma's sister and a close friend of Sonam Kapoor's, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of Karisma cutting her birthday cake whilst being surrounded by the Kapoor family. The picture features, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Arora as well! Kareena Kapoor called Karisma the centre of their universe!

The best friends seem to be having a proper birthday party. Amrita Arora too shared a picture on her Instagram. Karisma was seen in a printed blouse with puffy sleeves and black pants. She had a simple make-up look with straight hair for her 47th birthday. Kareena Kapoor was seen in a printed pink and gold jumpsuit with a statement pearl necklace for the occasion.

Coming to Sonam Kapoor's Instagram, it is filled with pictures from her life in London where she stayed with her husband during the entire lockdown. She will soon be seen with Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding 2 which will be presented by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Earlier this year, Sonam had dedicated her Instagram to spreading verified information on Covid-19. She published several Instagram guides on recovering from Covid-19 at home, how to find beds, donating plasma, etc. The actor celebrated her own birthday this June 9, 2021, and turned 36. She was last seen in The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan which was the highly anticipated adaptation of a book of the same name. The film did not fare well. After this, Sonam featured in AK vs AK and will be next seen in a film titled Gia.

IMAGE: KARISMA KAPOOR, SONAM KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

