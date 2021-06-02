Karisma Kapoor's Latest Instagram Post Is All About Positivity; See Pic

Actor Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share some positivity with her followers. She added a no-filter and no-makeup selfie along with a few lines on her latest Instagram post where she asked her fans and followers to stay positive and happy. Let's take a look at the post.

Karisma Kapoor's Instagram post about staying positive

In the selfie, Karisma is dressed in a black sportswear crop top. Her hair is side swept and she appears without makeup. The selfie comes with a short caption that advocates positivity. The caption reads 'Everyday is an opportunity to be better, to do better and to hope for better times Stay positive and #choosehappy'. She concluded the caption with a yellow heart emoji.

The post saw a flurry of comments filled with heart emojis, heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis. One fan commented, "A dainty radiance" whereas another fan commented "looking pretty". Filmmaker Puneet Malhotra wrote, "From DTPH (Dil To Pagal Hai)" The photo has so far received over 76K likes.

A look at Karisma Kapoor's Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's photos on Instagram are often selfies and photos of herself with her family and friends. She has also shared pictures from her yesteryear film projects and photoshoots. She has 5.9 Million followers on Instagram as of June 2021. Karisma has given a sneak peek into her personal and professional life through her Instagram posts and stories. Pictures with the Kapoor family from their vacations or get together are commonly found on her Instagram.

A look at Karisma Kapoor's movies

Karisma Kapoor is the elder sister of actor Kareena Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters followed the footsteps of their parents and stepped into the film industry. Karisma Kapoor debuted in 1991 at the age of seventeen with the hit film Prem Qaidi. Since then she has appeared in films like Suhag, Jigar and Anari, all of which have been successful at the box office. Karisma also appeared alongside Govinda in a few comedy films like Coolie No 1, Hero No 1 and Saajan Chale Sasural. Her other successful work includes Zubeida, Dil To Paagal Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Biwi No 1, Fiza. These movies brought awards and critical appreciation for the actor. She was last seen in the web series Mentalhood.

