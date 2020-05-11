Karnataka's 'Monkey Man' Scales Tall Fort Without A Harness; See The Incredible Pics

Karnataka's famous "Monkey Man" achieved yet another milestone as he successfully managed to scale the wall of the Chitradurga fort, Karnataka without using a safety harness. Popularly known as "Monkey Man" or "Kothi Raju", Jyoti Raju is a self-taught solo climber whose ability to climb high walls without any support or safety measure earned him these tags. Raju became very famous on social media recently after he scaled the Chitradurga Fort, situated in Karnataka with his bare hands.

Karnataka’s 'Monkey Man' climbs the Chitradurga Fort

Jyoti Raju, also popularly known as Karnataka's "Money Man" has several records on his name and is a believer in breaking his own records. After scaling a 26-storied building, Raju recently scaled the high wall of Chitradurga Fort, which went viral on social media. On Sunday, IAS Officer, Salma Fahim took to Twitter to share the video of "Monkey Man" which left Twitterati amused.

The video was filmed back in January and shows Raju climbing the Fort with his bare hands. He also stopped mid-way to perform a stunt that garnered him loads of applause from the viewers. In his tweet, Salma Fahim also revealed that Raju dreams of scaling the Angel Falls, located in Venezuela.

Had met 'Karnataka's spiderman' aka Monkey Man at Chitradurga Fort this Jan. He is a self taught rock climber who climbs without any support or props. He dreams of scaling the Angel Falls in Venezuela someday. As they say "Follow your dreams, they know the way". pic.twitter.com/XKMaxEjVYC — Salma Fahim (@SalmaFahimIAS) May 10, 2020

Soon after the video started making rounds on the internet, Twitterati expressed their amusement in the comment section of the tweet. A lot of users also requested the government of Karnataka to acknowledge his talent and facilitate him with funds or anything that can help him explore his talent. Read some of the comments below:

Have seen him live climbing the rock here at Chitradurga fort few yrs back.. Marvelous skills, should get govt support & help! — Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) May 10, 2020

Anyone could explain that how he managed to beat gravity ??

I guessing he was climbing with bare hands and normal shoes. — Aditya Chaudhary (@IamAaaditya) May 10, 2020

I had met him during May 2010 along with my Brother who was working in Don Bosco,Chitradurga..Such a talented person.. — Lourduraj D (@LourdurajD) May 11, 2020

