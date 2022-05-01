Karnesh Ssharma's Heartwarming Birthday Post For Anushka Oozes Brother-sister Love; See

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Ssharma never fail to give away major brother-sister goals. From starting a new production company to supporting each other in their respective work, the two are always there for each other. As Anushka Sharma rang into her 34th birthday today, her producer brother shared a goofy picture to shower her with love.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Karnesh Ssharma showered Anushka with love by sharing a goofy picture that showcased their playful brother-sister bond. In the photo, Anushka Sharma could be seen piggybacking on her elder brother Karnesh. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi star could be seen wearing a leather jacket as she wrapped her hands around her brother, who donned a black tuxedo. Sharing the photo, Karnesh Ssharma wrote, "Happy happy for rest of your life," and added a series of red heart and cake emojis.

Anushka Sharma steps away from Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma also became business partners in 2013 as the sibling duo co-founded the production company Clean Slate Filmz. The two made several web series and films under their banner. However, earlier this year, Anushka Sharma announced her exit from the company and mentioned her brother will helm all the affairs further.

In her statement, Anushka Sharma mentioned how she and her brother were "novices" when they began their journey with Clean Slate Filmz. However, they had "fire in their belly" to set an agenda of entertainment in the country through "clutter-breaking content." "Today when I look back at our journey so far, I’m deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today," she added.

She further penned, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place." Anushka Sharma is currently prepping for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, which is the biopic of former women's cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami.

Image: Instagram/@kans26