Karthik Aaryan Thanks Luv Ranjan For His Big Break As 'SKTKS' Completes 3 Years

On the third anniversary of Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, actor Karthik Aaryan, who received his big break in the movie, posted the climax scene to his Instagram handle. He tagged the producer thanking him for the opportunity. Reminiscing on the memories of the film's success, Karthik Aaryan shared the climax scene of the movie. In the scene, Sonu refuses to hand over the flower garland to his best friend, Titu. He asks Titu to choose between either his friendship with Sonu or marry Sweety. See the post here:

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares A 'Saving Private Ryan' Reference In His Latest Instagram Post

Karthik Aaryan's fans expressed their love for him and his character in the movie by filling up the comment section with hearts. Many also dropped fire emojis for the actor.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Shares Still From 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', Says 'No Mo Fomo'

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety cast

Karthik Aaryan as Sonu Sharma

Karthik Aaryan plays the role of Titu's best friend, Sonu Sharma. He is cheeky, loveable and cares a lot for his best buddy Titu Sharma. When Titu gets lovestruck by his girlfriend Pihu, Sonu makes him realise his worth and breaks off their relationship. Even, when Titu is about to be scammed by his fiancee Sweety Sharma, Sonu rescues his best friend.

Sunny Singh as Titu Sharma

Titu Sharma, played by Sunny Singh is Sonu's best friend who always falls in love with the wrong girl. In an attempt to get married soon, Titu falls in love with Pihu, who according to Sonu isn't right for him as she always makes him sad. The movie revolves around Sonu's friendship with Titu and Titu's decision to marry Sweety.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Spotted Distributing Chocolates To Photographers On Chocolate Day

Nushrratt Bharucha as Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety cast includes Nushrratt Barucha as the female lead, Sweety. Sweety is Titu's fiancee who convinces Titu and the rest of his family that she is a simple and good girl. Sonu gets suspicious of Sweety calling her 'too good to be true.' She gradually reveals her true colours in the story when she becomes possessive of Titu and tries to control his every decision. At the end of the movie, Sweety realises that her tactics were in vain as she cannot control a guy by manipulating him.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Flaunts His Long Hair Look; Fans Answer His Question 'Hot Like?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.