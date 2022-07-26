Kartik Aaryan, Alaya F-starrer 'Freddy' Faces Trouble In OTT Release: Report

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan has become one of the most talked about actors in the film industry. The actor recently starred in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which became a major box office success of 2022 and also his career's biggest film. While Kartik Aaryan is still basking in the success of his horror comedy, he is also in the middle of various projects. While the actor is filming for his upcoming film Shehzada and is also signing new projects, his movie Freddy, which was shot last year, is reportedly struggling for its OTT release.

Freddy will see Kartik Aaryan sharing the frame for the first time ever with Alaya F. The film is helmed by Shashank Ghosh, who is known for the movie Veere Di Wedding. While it has been some time since the film was announced, details about its plot are still under wraps. According to a source of BollywoodLife, this Kartik Aaryan-starrer was meant to debut on the OTT platform similar to the actor's 2021 film Dhamaka which was released on Netflix and was well received by the audience. However, unlike Dhamaka, Freddy's makers are having a hard time securing any buyer on a reputed streaming giant.

As per the leading daily's source, the makers of the film have approached several streaming giants but none were interested in releasing the movie despite the reports of OTT players' willingness to bet on Kartik Aaryan's stardom. Due to the difficult situation, the film's makers are looking toward releasing the film conventionally, via cinemas. Following the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Freddy's makers are hoping to mint good numbers in the theatres.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan is surely one of the busiest actors in the film industry with various movies in his kitty. The actor is currently filming for her upcoming movie Shehzada, helmed by Rohit Dhawan, which also cast his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor also has Freddy, Captain India, Hindi remake of Kirik Party and another remake of Chashme Baddoor. The actor also recently singed another film with filmmaker Kabir Khan and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan