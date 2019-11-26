Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday And Bhumi Pednekar Promote Upcoming Flick Together

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan was seen promoting his upcoming film, 'Pati, Patni aur Woh' along with co-actors Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar. The comedy-drama is scheduled to release on December 6, 2019 and is directed by Mudassar Aziz and produced by Renu Ravi Chopra.

