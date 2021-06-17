Kartik Aaryan And Ekta Kapoor Indulge In Unmissable Fun Banter On Instagram

Actor Kartik Aaryan is known for entertaining his fans by putting quirky captions in his posts on social media. Recently, Kartik shared a new photo on social media which even initiated a fun banter between him and Ekta Kapoor. The Pyaar Ka Puchnama actor is currently filming for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan and Ekta Kapoor's fun banter on social media

Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram to share a selfie on his feed. In the caption, Kartik wrote, “Kitna sexy dikh raha hoon ?? ( How sexy am I looking?). “ In the photo, Kartik can be seen in a regular navy blue t-shirt. Take a look at his post.

Netizens showered immense love on Kartik’s post and even Ekta Kapoor commented on his post. Ekta Kapoor commented three fire emojis on Kartik’s post to which Kartik replied “Bas? Only 3 x (fire emoji)?” Several other celebrities like actor and dancer Lauren Gottlieb also commented on Kartik’s post. Have a look at the comments below.

Kartik Aaryan’s social media presence

Kartik Aaryan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated with his daily life. Recently, he took to Instagram to share a reel in which he can be seen dancing energetically to the song Buttabooma. In the caption, he wrote, “Dance like ___ (‘No ones watching mat likhna).” Check out his post below.

On June 5, 2021, Kartik Aaryan shared a snap of his video call to the director of his upcoming movie Dhamaka, Ram Madhvani. In the caption, he wrote, “Wishing my genius director @madhvaniram sir a Dhamaka-daar birthday.” Dhamaka is Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming movie revolving around Kartik playing the role of a journalist who monopolizes the live broadcast of a terrorist attack following an explosion of a bridge. According to a report by Firstpost, the film is an official remake of the Korean movie The Terror Live.

On the professional front, Kartik Aaryan is currently working on the film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik’s film Dhamaka is set to release soon on Netflix. He was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2, in which he played the role of Veer. He even featured in the video of a song in 2020 called Nachunga Aise.

IMAGE: KARTIK AARYAN/ EKTA KAPOOR'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.