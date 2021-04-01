Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Advani Don Manish Malhotra's Traditional Designs; Watch BTS Video!

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani graced the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week 2021 in Manish Malhotra's exclusive designs. The designer took to his Instagram to share a brief BTS video where the trio can be seen having fun while clicking pictures. Kiara and Kartik also took to their social media to share moments from their ramp walk and penned down a personal message.

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan in the BTS video

In the video shared by the designer, Kiara and Kartik can be seen embracing each other while posing at the camera. Manish Malhotra then swooped in to hold Kiara's 'dupatta' and flinging it over Kartik Aaryan for the photoshoot. The trio were all smiles in the video as they had some fun backstage of the Lakme Fashion week. Manish Malhotra paired the video with Abi Sampa's song Man Kunto Maula.

Manish Malhotra's Instagram post

The 54-year-old designer took to his Instagram to share a picture from the night of the fashion week along with his 'muses'. Sharing a snap, the designer complimented Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan by calling them dapper and gorgeous, respectively. Ending the caption, he sent 'love' to the actors, pairing it with a heart emoji.

Kartik Aaryan shares Ramp Walk stills

The Love Aaj Kal actor shared moments of his runway walk on his Instagram. The actor looked charming as ever as he walked down the ramp in Manish Malhotra's collection for the 2021 Lakme Fashion week. The actor shared another picture of him posing alongside Kiara Advani and Manish Malhotra and captioned the post as 'A walk down Magic Lane!'. He complimented the designer and wrote that it is always surreal to walk for him.

Kiara Advani's photos from the fashion show

The Indoo Ki Jawani actress also shared pictures from the drive-in concept fashion show where she can be seen donning an intricate silver ensemble of traditional attire from Manish Malhotra's collection. Kiara wrote in the caption that she had the pleasure of walking for Manish Malhotra calling him her 'favourite human and designer of all time'. Kiara tagged Kartik Aaryan in her post referring to him as her 'wonderful co-star'.

Promo Pic Credit: Kiara Advani IG