Kartik Aaryan & Kiara Advani Starrer 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' To Be Renamed After Backlash

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala who had recently announced his next film Satyanaran ki Katha starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead has decided to rename the title. The move by the producer comes after he faced a backlash from a certain section of the society citing hurting religious sentiments of the people through the name. According to various media reports, Kartik’s character is called Satya while Kiara’s name in the film is Katha and the film is essentially a love story of Satya and Katha.

The film is helmed by the National Award Winning director, Sameer Vidwans. A source close to the development informed Bollywood Hungama that the title had got nothing to do with religious sentiment, but was actually a wordplay suggesting a love story of two lead characters. The source further shared that initially director Sameer Vidwan had named the two lead actors of his films - Satyanarayan and Katha. The title suggested how Satyanarayan wins over Katha with love and hence, the title Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

However, reportedly after the backlash, the team immediately decided on changing the title as the film is about love and they didn't want to hurt any sentiments while making a pure musical love story. The source revealed that the makers are now contemplating on several titles and have also changed the character names. Now, Kartik's character is called Satya, whereas Kiara's name is Katha. A title is expected to be locked in the next 20 days. The team is looking to take the film on floors by the month of December with a flat 40 to 45-day schedule, before calling it a wrap.

The upcoming film will mark the second collaboration of the two leads after the Anees Bazmee directed horror-comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, the Kabir Singh actor is basking in the success of her latest release Shershaah which is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Captain Batra led one of the toughest operations in mountain warfare in the Indian Army's history. He was often referred to as 'Sher Shah' (Lion King) in the intercepted messages of the Pakistan Army. The movie features Sidharth Malhotra playing the role of Captain Vikram Batra along with Kiara Advani playing the role of his lover Dimple Cheema. On the other hand, Kartik has Dhamaka, Captain India, Freddy in his kitty.

