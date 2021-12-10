Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Turn Gym Partners While Shooting For 'Shehzada'

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon are currently shooting for their upcoming film Shehzada. The actors have reunited after their 2019 film Luka Chuppi. While the two are currently enjoying working on the film, they also became gym buddies. Kartik Aaryan recently shared a selfie from the gym with his co-star "Mimi Sanon."

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik Aaryan recently shared a selfie with his Shehzada co-star Kriti Sanon. In the picture, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were twinning in black. While the Mimi star wore a black coloured jacket over her gym ensemble, Kartik Aaryan looked uber cool in his monochrome outfit. He wore a black jacket over matching track pants and posed with Kriti while showing the victory sign with their fingers. Sharing the photo, the actor introduced himself as Arjun Pathak, his news anchor character from Dhamaka, and called Kriti "Mimi Sanon." The two stars were also seen having a fun time at the gym as they shared a goofy boomerang.

Details about Shehzada

Taking to their respective social media handles, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon both announced their new collaboration Shehzada and also its release date. The actors shared the film's first poster and unveiled the movie will hit the screens on November 4, 2022. Sharing the poster, Kartik Aaryan wrote, "Duniya ka Sabse Gareeb Prince." On the other hand, Kriti Sanon quipped she was extremely excited to be a part of the movie. The film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan, while Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill are bankrolling it. The film also cast Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Rohit Bose Roy, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon has a number of projects in her kitty. The actor was last seen opposite Rajkumar Rao in the movie Hum Do Humaare Do. The actor is also set to play the role of Sita opposite South star Prabhas in the upcoming movie Adipurush. She will also reunite with Akshay Kumar for Bachchan Pandey and Tiger Shroff for Ganpath. Apart from these, the actor has Varun Dhawan starrer Bhediya in the pipeline. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is currently being praised for his latest Netflix film Dhamaka. The actor has Captain India, Freddy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in his kitty.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan