Kartik Aaryan And Other Actors Who Appeared In Sequels Of Popular Film Series

Actors are often replaced in films when a sequel or a subsequent film is being made. Makers often rely on the star power of the actor to bring in more audiences to watch the film. Here are some of the popular actors that appeared in subsequent films and added that extra thrill to that particular film franchise.

Actors who appeared in subsequent films of popular film series

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan is all set to appear in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which is the sequel to the 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar. The 2007 film was a huge success and fans loved the witty yet gripping and immersive story of Bhool Bhulaiyaa. According to a news portal, fans have expressed that they have quite high expectations from Kartik Aaryan as he will be playing the role previously played by Akshay Kumar.

Salman Khan

The Race film franchise is known for its ample amount of twists and turns and adrenaline-pumping action sequences. Fans of the Race film series witnessed a huge twist when they found out Salman Khan will be playing the primary lead in Race 3. Salman Khan’s presence in the franchise was much appreciated and the film series saw a bunch of new faces as compared to the previous Race films. The movie did quite well at the box office; however, it garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics.

John Abraham

The 2007 film Welcome was one of the most hilarious films to come out that year. The comic timing of the characters in the film was perfect and the plot of the film served its premise well. Fans were surprised and excited to find out that John Abraham was cast for Welcome Back in 2015 which was a sequel to the film. Despite the mixed response from the audiences, the film managed to do quite well at the box office.

Akshay Kumar

Jolly LLB was one such film that was quite underrated according to some fans. Despite a strong premise and good performances, it did not manage to leave a mark at the box office. However, fans were delighted to find out that a sequel to the film was all set to hit the theatres. Fans gave out mixed reactions to Akshay Kumar being cast as the titular Jolly instead of Arshad Warsi.

