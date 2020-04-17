Kartik Aaryan & Other Actors Who Had Drastic Transformations Amid Lockdown; See Here

Many countries in the world are currently under lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Many celebrities have also taken to their social media handles to keep their followers entertained. While some are exploring their skills in different activities, others are focusing on transforming themselves.

From Kartik Aaryan to Ayushmann Khurrana, here is a look at the drastic transformations of Bollywood celebs while in quarantine.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan's Smouldering Pics As Wait For His Upcoming Films Gets Extended

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan has experimented with his look. While the actor is known for sporting gelled back hair, he is now seen posting selfies with messy hair. He has also ditched his usual look and has grown his beard and moustache.

Vicky Kaushal

Quarantine has made Vicky Kaushal opt for a new look. Ditching his boy-next-door looks, the actor has now opted for a more rugged look, which received much love and praise in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon Asks Kartik Aaryan To Shave Beard, He Amusingly Mocks Her 'eyebrows Situation'

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana is embracing his inner ‘caveman’ during Coronavirus pandemic. The actor has not only been writing poems and practising the guitar and the piano, but he has also opted for a change in his look. Check out his beefed-up body, unkept hair and facial fuzz.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Thinks His Beard Is 'too Sexy' To Get Shaved; See Pic Inside

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Picture Of His New Look, Calls Himself 'sexy'; Fans React

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.