Kartik Aaryan & Sara Ali Khan Sit Together At Award Show; Netizens Are All Hearts; WATCH

Bollywood actors and rumoured ex-couple Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan recently attended an award show together. The two were spotted sitting next to each other throughout the award ceremony and it seemed like the duo were undeniably enjoying each other's company. The video went viral on social media within seconds with the actors' fans and followers sending hearts, as evident from the comments section.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan spotted together

The video that went viral on social media saw Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan attending an award show where both could be seen sitting together throughout the award ceremony. In the video, the rumoured ex-couple could be seen chatting and laughing with each other. While the Kedarnath actor looked gorgeous in a shiny yellow dress, Aaryan looked dapper in a black suit. A fan wrote, "Woaw #sartik please patch up Karlo and dating again" (Sartik, please patch up and start dating again), while another one commented, "Nice" and other people dropped hearts to the clip. Watch the video here:

Sara Ali Khan had earlier confessed on a talk show that she had a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan. After this interview, the duo appeared together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020, and during the promotions of the film, there were reports that Sara and Kartik were romantically involved with fans making #Sartik one of the top trends on Twitter. But, after some time, it was reported that the duo parted ways following which they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Kartik and Sara on the professional front

On the work front, Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. His forthcoming projects include Shehzada, Satyaprem Ki Katha and Aashiqui 3. On the other hand, Sara, who was last seen in Atrangi Re, has Gaslight and Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95/