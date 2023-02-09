Kartik Aaryan And Sara Ali Khan Snapped Together During Valentine's Week; Fans React

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were snapped together in Udaipur on the occasion of Propose Day. As soon as photos of the actors surfaced online, the duo's fans had a meltdown. Sara and Kartik reportedly dated for a brief period of time during the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2.

In the pictures, the rumoured exes -- Sara and Kartik (shipped as 'SarTik' by their fans) are seen chatting with each other. The actors looked comfortable in each other's company and seemingly unaware that they are being clicked. The Shezaada actor sported a white t-shirt teamed with a blue and white checkered shirt and sunglasses. On the other hand, the Kedarnath actress donned black biker shorts teamed with a white crop top which she wore above a black bralette.

Kartik and Sara's fans were quick to notice that they both met each other on Propose Day (a day in Valentine's week) and felt that the duo should sort out their differences and get back together.

While one fan wrote, "4 years later we r Again here. They r still the same when they r together 🥺 You said it right you two r magical together and no one knows why", "Dude they don't look like ex lovers", another one penned. "After 3 yrs February is giving me the same feelings💖 Happy Valentine week😑 and happy LoveAajKal week😘 Happy Sartik mnth", yet another one tweeted.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's rumoured relationship

Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan fell in love on the sets of Imtiaz Ali's film Love Aaj Kal 2. From dinner dates to long drives, they were often spotted together. After the movie tanked at the box office, it was reported that the couple parted ways amicably.

Last year, Karan Johar confirmed on a talk show that Sara and Kartik indeed dated each other albeit for a short period of time.