Kartik Aaryan was recently in the news after his recently released film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 hit the big screens and began making waves at the box office. The actor is now enjoying a short break and was recently spotted spending time with his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star Sunny Singh. The much-loved comedy-drama was released in 2018 and also starred Nushrratt Bharucha, Ayesha Raza and others in pivotal roles.

Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh spend quality time together

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan was recently spotted with his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety co-star as the duo stopped to enjoy some street food together. Popular entertainment photographer from Mumbai, Varinder Chawla took to Instagram to share the video of the duo, in which Kartik Aaryan was seen in a simple white t-shirt, with which he paired a beige jacket and black pants. He was joined by Sunny, who opted for an olive green sweatshirt and jeans, which he wore with a cap. Several fans and followers of the actor took to the comments section of the post and hailed him for his 'Down to earth' nature. They called him a 'humble superstar' as they flooded the comments section with heart emoticons for him.

Watch the video here:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office collection

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is currently nearing the ₹ 179.31 Cr at the box office as it continues to soar even on its fifth Saturday on the big screen. The film earned ₹ 1.15 Cr on Friday and ₹ 2.02 Cr on Saturday, bringing its whopping total to ₹ 179.31 Cr as per industry tracker Taran Adarsh. When the film hit the ₹ 175 Cr mark, the actor took to his social media account and shared a picture of himself smiling from ear to ear as he wrote, "175 cr vaali smile. Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar". Apart from doing exceedingly well at the box office, the film is also now available for fans to watch in the comfort of their homes via the online streaming giant, Netflix. The hit film also saw Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and others taking on pivotal roles alongside Kartik Aaryan.

#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 grows again on [fifth] Sat... An open run - without noteworthy opposition - has proved advantageous... Should cross ₹ 185 on weekdays... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.02 cr. Total: ₹ 179.31 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/0ugTag0y38 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 19, 2022

