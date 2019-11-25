Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans For Help With Caption, Internet Obliges With Bohot "Sara" Pyaar

Kartik Aaryan has created a niche for himself in the Bollywood industry. He is also one of the prominent actors and has given fans many hit films as Luka Chuppi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama, and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. Kartik Aaryan recently celebrated his birthday but was busy promoting his upcoming film Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The actor was seen sharing several photographs on his social media handle about his upcoming movie. Recently, the actor shared a photograph by asking his fans to suggest him a caption for the photograph. Fans started sharing their ideas and a lot of love was being showered on the actor, a few fans gave the photograph a Sara Ali Khan twist too.

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have started shooting for Imtiaz Ali’s upcoming romantic film. According to reports, the two were seen in a year-long romance, which included celebrating Sara’s birthday. However, the couple reportedly decided to call it quits as their alleged love life was shifting focus from their professional life. Even so, Sara and Kartik will be seen romancing onscreen in Imtiaz Ali’s next, the film is scheduled to hit the silver screens on February 14, 2020.

About his upcoming film

Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati, Patni Aur Woh is an upcoming romantic comedy film which is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey in pivotal roles and Aparshakti Khurana in a supporting role. The film is written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. Recently, the makers of the film released a new song titled Dheeme Dheeme on YouTube. Since then, the song has been in the news for its amazing track. The songs hit 15 million views within a day and according to reports, the song is expected to hit the bull's eye very soon. Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ananya Panday posted on their Instagram handles to thank their fans for showering so much love on their latest song. The movie is expected to hit the silver screens on December 6.

