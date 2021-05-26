Kartik Aaryan Asks 'Favourite Gaana Batao' As He Seeks Suggestions From Fans

As everyone is passing their time at home during the lockdown, Kartik Aaryan recently dropped in a question for his fans to help him choose songs to listen to on his newly bought wireless earphones. He even added a photo of himself showcasing his new earphones and received numerous likes and comments on social media.

Kartik Aaryan asks fans about their favourite song

Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted this photo of himself in which he can be seen wearing a white coloured hoodie in his cool beard and moustache look. While the photo gave a blurry glimpse of Kartik Aaryan’s living room, it also showcased his black and yellow coloured wireless earphones around his neck.

In the caption, he added a question for his fans asking them to drop the names of their favourite songs that he could listen through his new earphones. He asked, “Favourite gaana batao” and even added a headphone symbol next to it. He then stated that his new earphones finally arrived and added a fire symbol next to it.

Many fans as well as celebrities took to Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post and dropped in their suggestions. Many fans added the names of their favourite songs in the comment section and most of them added popular Kartik Aaryan songs. Some of the fans also praised his look in the photo and referred to him as the ‘National crush’ and even showered heart symbols in the comments. One of Kartik Aaryan’s co-stars, Sonali Seygall, also commented on his Instagram post and suggested that he listen to ‘mera naam joker’. Also, Malavika Mohanan stated the name of another song from her list along with Sameer Vidwans. Take a look at some of the reactions to Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram post and see how his followers reacted to his latest photo.





Kartik Aaryan’s movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the movie Love Aaj Kal 2 and is now gearing up for the release of his movies Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. In Dhamaka, the actor will be seen essaying the role of a journalist while other actors from the movie will include Mrunal Thakur, Vikas Kumar, Amruta Subhash and others. His movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is still being filmed and is expected to hit the screens this year in November.

