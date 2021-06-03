Kartik Aaryan Asks 'hello, Kaun?', Fans Have The Most Amusing Answers

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a black and white photo of himself. The picture seems to be from a photoshoot and Kartik can be seen staring at the camera with a smothered look. He captioned the photo with the witty phrase of “Hello Kaun?”. The caption is possibly in relation to his pose in the photo where he can be seen positioning his hands near his ear and making it look like he is holding a phone to his ear.

Just like Kartik, his fans were also quite witty when it came to them commenting about the photo. One of the fans wrote, “Chintu Tyagi speaking…” referring to his character in his romantic comedy movie, Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Another fan took it to the next level and wrote, “Mala Aunty ki bahu hu” (I am Mala Aunty’s daughter-in-law). She was referring to Kartik’s mother Mala Tiwari and expressed the desire to marry him. Kartik replied to the comment with laughing emojis. Many of Kartik’s fans showered the star for his innovative posing style and complimented his good looks.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram is full of posts with witty captions which keep his fans entertained all the time. Recently he posted a photo of himself, flaunting his bare body, lying on a bed and captioned it, “Kartik Aaryan 1 – 0 Kate Winslet”. He was comparing his photo to the scene in Titanic where Kate poses for a painting just like Kartik did. In another post, Kartik had put up a still from the movie, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and wrote, “When you’re 45+ but hv to wait till 1st May for vaccine bcoz your wife has told the mohalla you’re 41”. These hilarious captions are loved by his fans and they often share their take on his photo.

On the work front

Kartik Aaryan’s latest release was Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. In the movie, he played double roles of Veer and Raghu and was praised a lot for his mature approach to the character. His upcoming venture is the Ram Madhvani action thriller film called Dhamaka which is an official remake of the 2014 Korean movie, The Terror Live. Kartik will be seen in the role of a journalist. He will also be seen in the upcoming horror comedy movie, Bhool Bhulaiya 2 which features Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Kartik.

IMAGE COURTESY: KARTIK AARYAN/INSTAGRAM

