Kartik Aaryan Asks 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?'; Bhumi Seems To Have An Answer

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to Instagram to share a dashing picture of himself with one of his classic poses. In the picture posted, he can be seen in a rugged attire with a slight smirk across his lips. He has put up a quirky caption saying "Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?" which seems to be the burning question on the internet lately. One of the many people to drop a comment has been actor Bhumi Pednekar who seems to have an answer to the question in the caption.

Koki asks, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha?”

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to post a stylish picture with a burning question for his followers. In the picture posted, Kartik Aaryan is seen dressed in a brown sweater and a pair of funky pants. His sweater also has a special neck pattern with black and white stripes that add a unique element to the look.

Kartik Aaryan is seen giving out one of his classic poses in this picture. He has loosely put his hands together while he has a smouldering look across his face. He appears in trimmed beard and messily set hair which highlight his boyish charm.

In the caption for the post, Kartik Aaryan has put forth his curiosity regarding the trending meme which has taken over the internet lately. He has requested his followers to tell him, “Rasode Mein Kaun Tha” and has also added a ‘joining hands’ emoticon for a dramatic effect.

The caption has been written in reference to Kokilaben's dialogue in the Saath Nibhana Saathiya rap song which went viral within hours of its release. Have a look at the quirky post on Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram here.

Read Nushrratt Bharuccha's Post Provokes Fan To Tag Kartik Aaryan & Say 'bhabhi Mil Gayi'

Also read Remember When Kartik Aaryan Said He'd Type Keywords Like 'Actor Needed' On Facebook?

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have answered the burning question in his caption. A few people have mentioned that Raashi was the one in the kitchen while laughing off at his witty caption game. Actor Bhumi Pednekar also decided to drop a comment on Kartik Aaryan’s picture. She has pointed out that during the shoot of their film, Pati Patni Aur Woh, she was the only one in the kitchen. Have a look at the comments on his post here.

Read Fan Tells Kartik Aaryan She Called Him, Actor Reacts With A Hilarious Comment

Also read Gopi Bahu Aka Gia Manek Shares Ganesh Chaturthi Pics, Fans Ask 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'

Image Courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.