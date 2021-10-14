Kartik Aaryan Baffled By A Fan Edit; Wonders 'Do I Really Eat This Much?'; WATCH

Actor Kartik Aaryan has found himself in a perplexing situation after fans poked fun at his eating habits. Often suprising and entertaining fans with his posts, ardent fans of the actor are constantly showing their love and appreciation to the actor through their edits. One Instagram account dedicated to showing their love for Kartik has caught his eye. Check out the video and Kartik's reaction here.

Kartik Aaryan wonders 'Itna khaata hu kya'

A fan account created a video to show their love for the actor by comprising moments where he was captured while eating food. The videos range from his enjoying a snack on the sets, with his friends, during interviews and while meeting his fans outside. After stumbling across the video, Kartik took to his Instagram to repost it with the caption, ''Itna khaata hu kya 🙈''.

Fans' reaction to Kartik Aaryan's post

While the 30-year-old actor reflected on his eating habits, fans could not help but agree with the fan edit. One user wrote, ''Haa aap bohttt khate ho😂❤️'' while another wrote, ''FOOD OVER ANYTHING 😂''. A few commended how Kartik relished his food as one user wrote, ''Hahahhahahahahaha u make it look so Yummilicious feeling hungry''. Many fans also spammed the laughing emoji in the comment section.

More on Kartik Aaryan

Kartik is all set to appear opposite Alaya F for Ekta Kapoor’s romantic thriller Freddy. According to a report from Pinkvilla, the actor had to undergo a major physical transformation for the film which included him gaining 12 to 14 kilos for the film. His trainer Samir Jaura commended the actor's determination to fit the bill of his character as he gained weight through tailor-made workouts, discipline and the right diet.

He also has several films lined up for a release namely Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which will be a sequel to the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyya. Scheduled for release on March 25, 2022, the venture will also feature Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead role. He will also be seen in Dhamaka along with Hansal Mehta’s next directorial venture, Captain India. The first look of the movie made quite a buzz among his fans.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan