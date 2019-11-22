Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Decoding His Chemistry With Sara Ali Khan And Ananya Panday

Kartik Aaryan is one of the most popular gen-next celebs in Bollywood. The actor is reaching new heights with meaty roles and big projects in his kitty. He is also on every director’s wish list and has an enviable female fan following. The actor is celebrating his birthday today. Kartik has also grabbed the headlines for his linkup rumours especially with actors like Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday in the past couple of months. There were also speculations about a love triangle brewing between the trio. On the occasion of the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor’s birthday, let us decode his chemistry with the two lovely ladies.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's B'day Is All About Fun, Food, Laughter & Family. See Pictures Here

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan

It all started when Sara announced that she had a crush on Kartik in the show Koffee With Karan. Soon, fans started linking the two and wanted them to come together for a film. It was as if the universe answered their prayers and they soon collaborated for the Imtiaz Ali directorial film Aaj Kal. Soon, speculations started doing the rounds that the two have started dating after bonding on the sets of the film. There were also rumours that the pair has separated recently. But there is no doubt that the masses are super excited to see them together in the film.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Dostana 2 Has A Lagaan Crossover On Sets In Patiala

Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday

The two will soon be seen together in the film Pati Patni Aur Woh and the fans are already loving their chemistry on the trailer and the songs of the film. It was also rumoured that Ananya was the reason behind Kartik and Sara’s split. However, Ananya rubbished these rumours reportedly. Kartik and Ananya are sharing infectious chemistry both in the real and reel life. It will be interesting to see their camaraderie unfold in the movie. Whom do you like Kartik better with? Tell us in the comments section.

Also Read: Ananya Panday Has An Epic Reply After 'Pati' Kartik Aaryan Trolls Her On Jeans; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.