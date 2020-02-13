Kartik Aaryan Spills The Beans On Working With Deepika Padukone In THIS Upcoming Film

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan’s much-anticipated Love Aaj Kal is set to release on February 14, 2020, and has fans are still buzzing about the movie. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are also using their social media to promote the film. The stars are also are seen promoting the film on various other platforms, and during one such promotional event, Kartik Aaryan opened up about working with Deepika Padukone. He talked about it during an interview with an entertainment portal. Here is what Kartik Aaryan had to say.

Kartik Aaryan spills beans on working with Deepika Padukone in Radha Krishna:

Ever since we saw Kartik Aaryan and Deepika Padukone dancing on the beats of the song Dheeme Dheeme at the airport, fans have been asking to pair up the duo as a couple in a movie. After this, in a recent interview, Kartik opened up about working with Deepika and expressed that he has been offered the role Lord Krishna in Imtiaz Ali’s next film Radha Krishna, which also reportedly stars Deepika Padukone. Kartik Aaryan also expressed that Imtiaz Ali is the right person to answer whether Kartik is getting the role or not. Kartik also added that his journey of working in Love Aaj Kal was really fun and he also admitted that he would like to make another whole movie with Imtiaz Ali again.

The film Radha Krishna has been in the works since 2018. Director Imtiaz Ali had planned to make the movie where he wanted to commemorate the love story of Radha and Lord Krishna. It was reported that the film will be written, directed and co-produced by Imtiaz Ali. Imtiaz Ali also spoke to a news portal where he had expressed that he has always been fascinated by the story of Radha-Krishna. He also added that the love story of Radha Krishna is like no other story and can be made at the epic scale. He also added the making this film is his dream.

(Image courtesy: Kartik Aaryan Instagram)

