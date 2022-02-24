Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram and shared a video where he could be seen giving an emotional speech about his mother's cancer journey. The actor also interacted with other cancer survivors in a Mumbai hospital for an ongoing National Cancer Awareness Month. As Kartik spoke about his mother's cancer journey, he was seen getting emotional and holding back tears.

At an event on Wednesday, Kartik Aaryan spoke about his mother's battle with cancer. The actor's mother Mala Tiwari was diagnosed with breast cancer almost four years ago but has since then been cured. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor shared a snip of his speech on Instagram and also accompanied it with a note.

Sharing the video, Kartik wrote, "From going for chemotherapy sessions during the shoot of these songs to now dancing on stage on the same- The journey has been arduous! But her Positivity, Fortitude and Fearlessness kept us going. Today I can proudly say: My Mom fought the battle against cancer and WON. And for that, we are all stronger. I am so so proud of you Mummy and I pay my respects to all the people who could not make it and to all the people who have shown courage in fighting this disease."

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The movie will be a standalone sequel to the 2007 iconic horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa and will also star Kiara Advani and Tabu alongside Aaryan. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was earlier scheduled to release in November 2021, however, was postponed several times due to COVID-19. the film is finally scheduled to release worldwide in cinemas on May 20, 2022.

He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the hit Telugu movie Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo titled Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon. The original movie starred Allu Arjun in the lead role. The actor has also completed the shoot for Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller film Freddy. He will also be teaming up with Hansal Mehta on the social drama, Captain India.

Image: Instagram/@kartikaaryan