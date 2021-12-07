Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 2 Years Of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'; Says 'feels Like Yesterday'

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently basking in the success of his latest film, Dhamaka, who released on Netflix. The actor headed to his Instagram account on Tuesday to share some behind the scene pictures from his 2019 film, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The film completed two years since its release and the actor couldn't seem to believe it as he wrote, 'feels like yesterday'.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates two years of Pati Patni Aur Woh

Pati Patni Aur Woh was released in 2019 and saw Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Aparshakti Khurana and others take on pivotal roles alongside Kartik Aaryan. Kartik shared pictures from behind the scenes of the film that features his co-stars too and also shared some dance sequences from the film. He mentioned he was 'majorly missing' the days he played Chintu Tyagi in the film. The movie revolved around Kartik's character, who is married to Vedika, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film takes a turn when he becomes drawn to Tapasya, who is played by Ananya Panday and takes on the role of a fashion designer in the film. Kartik Aaryan's caption read, "Feels like yesterday ❤️ Majorly missing the #ChintuTyagi days. Thank you for so much love !! 2 years of #PatiPatniAurWoh ❤️"

Kartik Aaryan has done several films since then and has taken on roles in Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chuppi, and others. He is currently being hailed for his work in Dhamaka, in which he took on the role of a news anchor, Arjun Pathak. The film is helmed by Ram Madhvani and has the audience at the edge of their seat till the very end. The actor embarked on a new adventure in this film as he stepped out of his comfort zone with his character. He was extremely excited to showcase his never-seen-before avatar. According to Pinkvilla, the actor mentioned that he was blown away by the film's story and concept in the very first script reading. He also stated that he feels 'validated and relieved' that the audience has accepted Arjun Pathak with open arms.

