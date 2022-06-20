Kartik Aaryan Celebrates 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' Success With Fans; Says 'Live For This Love'

Kartik Aaryan's latest spooky-comedy drama Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is just unstoppable at the box office. After hitting the theatres on May 20, the film, directed by Anees Bazme, has touched grandeur of success as it entered its fifth week with a whopping business of Rs 179 crore at the box office.

The actor who plays the role of a ghostbuster in the film along with Kiara Advani and Tabu in the supporting role has time again expressed his gratitude to his fans for showering their love on the film. After hitting the milestone, Kartik decided to celebrate the film's success with his fans.

Kartik Aaryan celebrates Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 box office success with fans

On June 19, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety star shared a video on Instagram that showed the star standing on top of his car while fans surrounded him, rooting and cheering. In the caption, an overwhelmed star thanked the fans for their outpour of love and for showing their appreciation for the film. Thousands of his fans flocked toward his car while shouting his name and asking him for a selfie. The actor who is quite grounded obliged a few with pictures.

"5th Week Going Really Strong #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 Live for this Love." Earlier, to celebrate the achievement, Kartik had hosted a special screening for underprivileged kids. For the screening, the 31-year-old was joined by popular producer and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar. The actor had not only spent the afternoon with the kids watching the family entertainer but also shook a leg on the popular Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

Given the popularity, love, and business the film gained, it has now arrived on the OTT platform Netflix. The much-loved movie started streaming on Netflix on June 19. Despite several mega releases taking place in the last few weeks including Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram, Adivi Sesh starrer Major, and more, the film continues to grab the attention of moviegoers while increasing the footfall in theatres. Kartik's versatility and the amazing visual effects, everything accounted to make the film a blockbuster hit. Till now, according to Sacknilk, the film has earned Rs 182. 91 crore at the box office.

