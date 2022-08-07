Kartik Aaryan Cherishes His Bond With Pet Katori On Friendship Day; Fans Shower Love

Kartik Aaryan is an ardent dog lover, and his adorable glimpses with pet pooch Katori always send fans gushing over their bond. On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star dropped a mushy video of him cuddling his dog, with the furry one wagging his tail as Kartik pets him. In the caption, he called it 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' day. The post received a trail of reactions from fans, calling the video 'wholesome'.

Kartik Aaryan dedicates Friendship Day to his pet Katori

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, August 7, the actor dropped the clip and wrote, "Its #TeraYaarHoonMain day Happy Friendship day." For the unversed, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a popular song from Kartik's 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, c-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Take a look.

The video received immense love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like, "so cute and wholesome," "Both are so cute," and "Happy friendship day Kartik thank you for being so real," among other things. Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to his post and mentioned, "Katori is the cutest!"

Kartik often treats fans with glimpses of his pet and shared another heart-melting selfie with Katori weeks ago. In the caption, he wrote, "Missing my Coffee Partner."

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which minted impressive numbers at the Box Office. Also starring Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, the film came as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film of the same name. He will now be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Captain India as well as SatyaPrem Ki Katha.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN)