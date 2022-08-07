Last Updated:

Kartik Aaryan Cherishes His Bond With Pet Katori On Friendship Day; Fans Shower Love

On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' star Kartik Aaryan dropped a mushy video of him cuddling his pet dog Katori.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Kartik Aaryan

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN


Kartik Aaryan is an ardent dog lover, and his adorable glimpses with pet pooch Katori always send fans gushing over their bond. On the occasion of Friendship Day 2022, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star dropped a mushy video of him cuddling his dog, with the furry one wagging his tail as Kartik pets him. In the caption, he called it 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' day. The post received a trail of reactions from fans, calling the video 'wholesome'. 

Kartik Aaryan dedicates Friendship Day to his pet Katori

Taking to his Instagram handle on Sunday, August 7, the actor dropped the clip and wrote, "Its #TeraYaarHoonMain day Happy Friendship day." For the unversed, Tera Yaar Hoon Main is a popular song from Kartik's 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, c-starring Sunny Singh and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Take a look. 

The video received immense love and adulation from fans, who dropped comments like, "so cute and wholesome," "Both are so cute," and "Happy friendship day Kartik thank you for being so real," among other things. Singer Armaan Malik also reacted to his post and mentioned, "Katori is the cutest!"

READ | Kriti Sanon gets special birthday wish from Kartik Aaryan; 'From Your Shehzada..'

Kartik often treats fans with glimpses of his pet and shared another heart-melting selfie with Katori weeks ago. In the caption, he wrote, "Missing my Coffee Partner."

READ | Kartik Aaryan receives immense love from fans in Haryana after 'Shehzada' schedule wrap

More on Kartik Aaryan's work front 

The Pati Patni Aur Woh star is currently basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which minted impressive numbers at the Box Office. Also starring  Tabu, Kiara Advani, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles, the film came as a standalone sequel to Akshay Kumar's 2007 film of the same name. He will now be seen in Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada opposite Kriti Sanon, Captain India as well as SatyaPrem Ki Katha

READ | Kartik Aaryan announces new title of his film through Kiara Advani's birthday post

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTIKAARYAN)

READ | Divyenndu reveals why he didn't do 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' sequel alongside Kartik Aaryan
READ | Kartik Aaryan opens up about people spreading negativity about him; 'It doesn’t matter...'
First Published:
COMMENT