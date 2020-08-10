Fan Tells Kartik Aaryan She Called Him, Actor Reacts With A Hilarious Comment

Kartik Aaryan is known for his Instagram content and his quirky reply to fans. Recently, a female fan asked the star why did he not answer her calls and the actor had a reply ready for her. In fact, in the process, he also seems to have confirmed the first four digits of his phone number. Here's what this is about.

Kartik Aaryan has a hilarious reply for the fan who asked why he did not pick up her call

Recently, Kartik Aaryan posted a selfie on his Instagram flaunting his new hairstyle. As usual, fans poured in hilarious comments on the star's post. In fact, a female fan even went on to ask why did Kartik not pick up her call revealing the first four digits. Replying to her comment, Kartik said, "because last 6 digits are missing". Check out the comment here:

Also Read: This Day That Year: Kartik Aaryan Bonds With Sara Ali Khan's Mother Amrita Singh & More

Another fan of Kartik Aaryan said that now they will need a blower for his 'beauty shots' as well. He also said that hairstyle has become his patent 'automatically'. Replying to the fans, Kartik said, "Nahi Sir blower se aankhen band ho jati hai". Take a look:

Here's Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post:

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Suggests Oscar Should Start 'Best Caption Category' As Fans Hail Him On IG

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Kartik Aaryan has replied to his fans on Instagram. Previously, a female fan of the star had commented on his post about Breaking Bad that she will give him one lakh rupees if he replies to her. Kartik did reply in a funny way.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Quirky Reply To A Fan Who Offered Him Rs 1 Lakh On His Breaking Bad Post

On another instance, a fan had commented on his HunsPari post that he will change his hairstyle if he replies. Kartik did reply and the result is hilarious. Check it out:

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan's Fan Promises To Change Hairstyle If He Replies, Here's What The Actor Said

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming movies

Kartik Aaryan was last seen on the silver screen in Love Aaj Kal 2. Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead and is a sequel to the 2009 film starring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan. The movie had a Valentines' Day release.

Kartik Aaryan has two movies in his kitty currently, both of which are at different stages of production. The first is Bhool Bhulaiyya 2 which is a sequel to the Akshay Kumar starrer movie released in 2007. Besides Kartik Aaryan, the sequel also stars Kiara Advani and has been directed by Priyadarshan. The second movie of Kartik is Dostana 2 which also stars Janhvi Kapoor in the lead along with Abhishek Kapoor.

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Shares A Goofy Picture, Expresses Desire To Make His Hairstyle Look Patent

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Feels 'raksha Ki Zimmedari' Is 'behen' Kritika's This Rakshabandhan, See Pic

Also Read: Kartik Aaryan Loves Being Clicked Outdoors And These Posts Prove It, See Pictures

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.