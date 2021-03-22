Kartik Aaryan Confirms Testing Positive For COVID-19, Asks Fans For 'Dua'

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aryan has tested positive for the novel COVID-19 virus on Monday, March 22. The news was confirmed by the actor himself on his social media platform. Taking to Instagram, Kartik Aryan wrote, “Positive ho Gaya. Dua Karo”, which translates to “I have tested positive. Pray for me” in English. The actor announced the news by sharing a cryptic photograph of a plus symbol.

Kartik Aryan tests positive for coronavirus

Although, the details of how and when he contracted the virus yet remains unknown. However, upon seeing the post, ardent fans of the actor were left in a state of shock. They have already begun praying for the well-being and good health of the star. While some wished him for a "speedy recovery", many also shared tips for being healthy to defeat the virus. Netizens also stated that their blessings are with him always and forever. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting upon seeing the post:

A few weeks earlier, even actor Ranbir Kapoor contracted the contagious virus. Mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news via an Instagram post. Sharing the picture of her son, Neetu wrote, “Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well.” Neetu also stated in her message that Ranbir is practising social distancing in his home as per BMC guidelines, “He is in self-quarantine at home and following all precautions”, she added.

As per the strict COVID-19 guidelines, the actor will have to abide by the rule and self-isolate himself in order to contain the spread of the virus. Actor Gauahar Khan in the recent past failed to follow the guidelines. This resulted in the FWICE putting a ban on the actor for flouting the COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kartik Aaryan has several interesting projects lined up for him. The actor is gearing up to feature in projects including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more.

