Kartik Aaryan Continues Film-signing Spree; To Team Up With Ekta Kapoor For 'Freddy'

Kartik Aaryan had been in the news for his alleged exits from a few projects and some celebrities had called it as a 'campaign' against him. While there is not much talk on the alleged exits recently, the actor has gone on a film-signing spree. He announced his third film in less than two months, as he joined hands with Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh for Freddy.

Kartik Aaryan in Ekta Kapoor's Freddy

Kartik is starring in a romantic thriller, directed by Veere Di Wedding fame Shashanka Ghosh, a project being backed by Ekta Kapoor. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama star expressed his excitement to try something new and give his best for the venture.

"I'm venturing into an uncharted territory which is both exciting and intriguing in equal measures. I look forward to dwell in the world of 'Freddy' and bring alive this dark romantic thriller," the actor said in a statement.

KARTIK AARYAN IN EKTA KAPOOR FILM... #KartikAaryan to star in romantic-thriller #Freddy... Shashanka Ghosh - who directed #VeereDiWedding - will direct... Produced by #EktaKapoor and Jay Shewakramani... Starts 1 Aug 2021 in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/Ldbo1yVw4t — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 31, 2021

Ekta is producing the movie along with Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films. She shared her take on her first-time collaboration with Kartik.

"I'm thrilled to have Kartik on board. His choices of subject have always been unique and this one is no different. Collaborating with Jay makes it even more special," she added.

Shashanka Ghosh, who has helmed movies like Khoobsurat, and collaborated with Ekta on the 2018 hit, Veere Di Wedding.

"As a filmmaker, there is a lot to play with the genre, like a thriller. I am sure that the film is going to be one of the best thrilling cinematic experiences for the audience across the nation," he said.

Jay Shewakramani too expressed his delight in working with Ekta Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan.

The movie goes on floors on Sunday.

Kartik's new announcements

The 30-year-old announced two films recently, the first being a romantic film to be directed by National Award-winning Sameer Vidwans. The title of the movie, earlier named Satyanarayan Ki Katha, will be changed, the makers had announced last month. Earlier this week, Kartik shared that he was starring as a pilot in Hansal Mehta's next, Captain India.

He is also working on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and is awaiting the release of Dhamaka.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.