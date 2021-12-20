Kartik Aaryan Departs From Delhi After Wrapping Up Shehzada Shoot; Shares Series Of Pics

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon have wrapped up the second schedule for Shehzada in Delhi and now the duo are off to Mumbai. Kartik Aaryan shared a picture on social media where he waved Bye Bye to Delhi. Recently, Kartik Aaryan was also spotted in the Gurudwara Bangla Sahib after the completion of one of the most challenging shoots of his next film Shehzada.

Kartik Aaryan bids farewell to Delhi

Dhamaka fame Kartik Aaryan took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of him bidding farewell to Delhi. The actor captioned the picture, "Bye bye delhi. Hi hi Mumbai". Not only this, Kartik very recently visited Bangla Sahib in Delhi, which he again shared on his Instagram, captioning it, "One of the most challenging schedules of #Shehzada comes to an end !! #Blessed #Delhi". The actor wore a denim jacket in which he looked uber-cool while posing against the backdrop of Bangla Sahib.

Kartik drops a series of photos with co-star, director

Apart from this, Kartik also posted a photo with the director Rohit Dhawan, captioning it, "Lovely working with The Ro One #Shehzada". The duo was seen smiling while posing for the picture. In another post, Kartik and his co-star Kriti Sanon channelled Men In Black vibes as they visited an eatery. Both opted for black jackets and chunky black sunglasses. Kartik captioned the post, "Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai." Now, Kriti's comment on this post is hilarious as she wrote, "Wattt??? Haha.. You know thats a lie !! And u know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai Kartik FOMO Aaryan.." (As I posted a photo with Rohit, Kriti Sanon made me post this one).

Kartik, Kriti's upcoming Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon announced their new collaboration Shehzada earlier this year. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan, is set to be released on November 4, 2022. The other cast includes Paresh Rawal, Rohit Bose Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedkar and Ankur Rathee. The movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Aravind, S Radhakrishna and Aman Gill.